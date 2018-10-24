International Blockchain Company Espeo Blockchain Recognizes Dubai as Its New Hub

DUBAI, UAE, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"The Gulf region is where large-scale innovations thrive, but talent is hard to find."

Espeo Blockchain has just unveiled its new office location - Dubai, citing the MENA region's potential in growth and interest in blockchain technologies as the reason for starting local operations.

Dubai joins Zug, Poznan, San Francisco and Helsinki as another hub of activity for Espeo Blockchain. Unsurprisingly, Dubai has already become one of the top spots for blockchain entrepreneurship, with its friendly attitude towards cryptocurrencies and its government personally invested in bringing new technologies to its citizens.

However, there are very few blockchain professionals in the region who can advise on blockchain or develop blockchain solutions. Companies and government agencies in the region are either left to seek talent elsewhere or turn to the very few local providers in the space.

"We're planning to change that, giving the public access to not only blockchain developers, but advisors helping to make the right decisions for a particular use case," says Mickael Costache, MENA Regional Director. Espeo Blockchain is no newcomer, with a solid track record for both ICOs and complex blockchain products, as well as numerous initiatives - including blockchain meetups and an in-progress open source oracles project.

Espeo Blockchain is ablockchain consulting brand of Espeo Software, a software company with 10 years of experience. Espeo Blockchain is a full-service partner for transforming a blockchain concept into a complete decentralized product.