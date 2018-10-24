Flow Traders NV: Flow Traders receives approvals to open new branch office in London

FLOW TRADERS RECEIVES APPROVALS TO OPEN NEW BRANCH OFFICE IN LONDON



Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces opening a new branch office of Flow Traders B.V. in London and has received the necessary regulatory approvals. The opening of the new branch office is part of Flow Traders' growth strategy in the EMEA region.

Over the years, London has been an important financial centre for Flow Traders in covering its counterparty base and ETF issuer representatives. The opening of a new office fits within its UK strategy and the expanding ETF industry in the English capital, alongside other asset classes such as FX.

"Flow Traders has decided to open a dedicated office in London to maintain and increase the level of contact with our UK counterparties and other members of our ecosystem. It also seeks to preserve our options in a changing regulatory environment", commented Dennis Dijkstra, co-CEO of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders' day-to-day operations in London will be headed by Christopher Meyers. The branch office will report directly into Flow Traders B.V.'s Amsterdam office. The Amsterdam and London offices will together cover the EMEA region for Flow Traders.

Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specializing in exchange traded products (ETPs). We provide continuous liquidity in ETP markets, while seeking to stay market neutral at all times and without having directional opinions. Investors benefit from our activities due to increased liquidity, higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs. As such, we contribute to more efficient and transparent securities markets. We provide liquidity in over 6,000 ETP listings across the globe, tracking all underlying asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies with access to over 109 trading venues in 40 countries around the world. Flow Traders is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with trading offices in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, New York and Singapore, covering all time zones. Flow Traders' shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, please visit: www.flowtraders.com (http://www.flowtraders.com) .





Important legal information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com (mailto:legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com) immediately and delete or destroy this document.

