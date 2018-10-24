Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.: Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Launches Subsidiary in Malta

VANCOUVER, BC and BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2018 / Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE, OTCQB: CRBTF, FRA: 98AA), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company, announced that on October 9th, 2018 it registered and established Cryptanite Ltd - a wholly owned subsidiary in Malta.

With the help of a diverse selection of strategic partners, Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies is designing the next generation of decentralized applications for mass market adoption. The aim is to establish blockchain technologies, decentralized systems and next generation applications.

The company is perhaps best known for ChargaCard, a platform inspired by utopian science fiction. Businesses and individuals alike can use ChargaCard to manage debt payments using affordable installments without the need for collectors and credit cards. By returning the control of money-flow through decentralization, Cryptanite empowers both businesses and individuals - strengthening the bonds between them.

As one of the first publicly listed blockchain companies, Cryptanite has been able to provide investors with long-term shareholder value while their blockchain-powered assets are delivered to the public. In the words of Cryptanite President Keith Turner, "Cryptanite has built the first decentralized crypto marketplace, a new ecosystem that allows consumers to benefit from the power of blockchain technologies."

Led by CEO John Eagleton, Cryptanite's radically creative approach and experienced, agile team have allowed the company to innovate very fast and bring new products and features to market ahead of the competition. Their accomplishments include, but are not limited to, their cryptocurrency ETF-style baskets, development of their Twitter market-sentiment analysis, and the launching of CryptaKings - a website dedicated to creating an expert network of top cryptocurrency traders and influencers.

Following these achievements, Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies decided to expand. Alongside primary offices in Colorado and California, the company has chosen to open a subsidiary in Malta, a small European country with a burgeoning blockchain ecosystem.

Speaking about the subsidiary, Eagleton said, "With the opening of our new office in Malta we are expanding into the European markets, building partnerships in the telecommunications business, and providing consulting services to companies that want to benefit from the competitive advantages of blockchain tech."

Malta is primed to become a European focal point for blockchain, with news outlets like CNN dubbing the small nation "Blockchain Island". The Maltese parliament has been establishing the requisite bills and regulatory framework to attract blockchain-based technologies and to help them thrive. The strategy is working: Malta has attracted a multitude of big-name projects and conferences including the large upcoming Malta Blockchain Summit.

Silvio Schrembi, the Maltese junior minister for financial services, has described Malta's blockchain-friendly legislation as "the first world jurisdiction to provide legal certainty to this space." The Maltese government believes that by attracting the thriving industry they will be able to improve their economy, healthcare, education, and welfare services; a goal that fits perfectly with Cryptanite's mission to deliver blockchain benefits for the public good.

