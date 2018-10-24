Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 24, 2018, announcing that its board of directors (the "Board") appointed Dr. Clayton S. Rose to serve on the Board effective immediately, and also appointed Dr. Rose to serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation and Benefits Committees. Dr. Rose is the president of Bowdoin College. Dr. Rose will receive compensation as a non-employee director in accordance with the Corporation's non-employee director compensation program described under the caption "Director Compensation" in the Corporation's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018. Under the non-employee director compensation program, Dr. Rose will be granted restricted stock and cash awards on October 24, 2018, the amount of which will be prorated from the date of appointment to the Corporation's next annual stockholders' meeting.

