Lucara 2018 Third Quarter Results to be Released Thursday, November 8, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

(TSX: LUC), (BSE: LUC), (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2018 Third Quarter results on Thursday, November 8, 2018, after the market close in North America. Please view PDF version of news release

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. UK, 3:00 p.m. CET.

CONFERENCE CALL:

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID:

4657837 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1-844-892-6587

All International Participant Dial-In: +1-661-378-9938

Webcast

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5ywtvyio

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website http://www.lucaradiamond.com shortly prior to the conference call.

Conference Replay

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until November 15, 2018.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056

Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406

The pass code for the replay is: 4657837

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The Company is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication on October 24, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out above.

Investor and Public Relations, +1-604-678-5834, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, +46-701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK: Ellen Wilton, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, +44(0)20-7282-2849, ellen.wilton@Citigatedewerogerson.com