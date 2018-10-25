Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2018) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus"), further to its preliminary base shelf prospectus filing announced on September 28, 2018. Both documents have been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec.

The Shelf Prospectus will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, enable Contact Gold to make offerings of up to $30 million of any combination of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units and warrants (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains valid. The nature, size and timing of any such financings (if any) will depend, in part, on Contact Gold's assessment of its requirements for funding and general market conditions. Unless otherwise specified in a prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of Securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any Securities is expected to be used to advance Contact Gold's business objectives and for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing operations and/or working capital requirements, repaying indebtedness outstanding from time to time, discretionary capital programs and potential future acquisitions. The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and also may be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at Suite 1050 - 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3A6, telephone 604 426-1295.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Technical Report

The Company also reports that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Pony Creek Project, Elko County, Nevada, United States of America" (the "Report"), effective October 16, 2018 and dated October 22, 2018, on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com. The Report has also been posted on the Company's website.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 275 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

