"The United Nations 2018 World Digital Economy Forum" was held at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva. UN Secretary-General Guterres, current presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other political figures from many countries around the world, senior executives of the global 500 companies, top investors and entrepreneurs attended the summit.

In the phase of "New exploration New technology helping the development of the digital economy", PLUS TOKEN co-founder, AlphaGo intelligent algorithm researcher Leo was invited to publish a report on the future planning of PLUS TOKEN. The application of PLUS TOKEN in digital asset trading, bills, supply chain finance, cross-border payment, internet of Things, artificial intelligence and other aspects was determined. Simultaneously, Plus announced that in 2019, it will establish a global strategic investment department headed by Leo, seeking global excellent projects and investing in incubation.

After the meeting, Leo met and communicated with blockchain elites, media, and PLUS TOKEN community representatives from around the world, and answered some questions about the development of PLUS TOKEN technology. Meanwhile, with this opportunity, Leo expressed his willingness to cooperate with more global blockchain institutions and capital to achieve market value management and scientific management of digital assets. At the same time, it strives for perfection in the introduction of blockchain technology talents and security protection at all costs. Focusing on the application of blockchain technology also expresses PLUS TOKEN 's willingness to serve the real economy through blockchain technology in the future.

