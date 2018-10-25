Technology Services Leader GlobalStep Expands its Service Delivery Footprint to the UK

LONDON, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GlobalStep, a world leader in technology services to the Games Industry, announced its acquisition of Testology in the UK.

Pursuant to the acquisition, Mr. Andy Robson the Founder and Managing Director of Testology, has resigned from the firm to pursue new opportunities. "I'm very impressed by the strong vision and passion for excellence which GlobalStep brings to the games industry. It is precisely the fresh direction that Testology needs at this juncture. I know that the combined organization will do an amazing job in creating value for its clients," said Mr. Robson.

All Testology employees will continue in their current roles. The company, now known as GlobalStep, will continue to operate from its existing location in Aldershot which is in close proximity to Guildford, a games industry hub.

"I am very pleased to welcome Testology personnel into the GlobalStep family," said Gagan Ahluwalia, CEO of GlobalStep. "Testology has robust QA capability, mature processes and a very competent team of service delivery personnel. It's an excellent platform for GlobalStep to deploy its best in class QA and technology service capabilities for its clients in the UK and the rest of Europe."

"Furthermore, our local presence in the UK will now provide us an excellent means to integrate our global capabilities from Montreal and India in a localized context."

About GlobalStep (http://www.globalstep.com)

GlobalStep is a world leader in technology services. It's service offerings to the games industry include Quality Assurance, Localization, Quality Engineering, Player Support, and Play Test Data Analytics. GlobalStep also provides Enterprise Software Testing, Application Development, and Consulting Services to its global customer base ranging from small and medium sized to Fortune 100 companies. In addition to its head office in Dallas, GlobalStep has regional offices in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Testology (http://www.testology.co.uk)

Founded in 2006, Testology has been providing Quality Assurance Services to the video games industry out of its offices in Aldershot, located in close proximity to Guildford, a games industry hub in the UK. Testology was recipient of many awards including the 2016 Tiga award for best QA provider and the 2016 Develop award for QA & localization.

