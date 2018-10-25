Crown Bioscience: CrownBio Releases MuBase 2.0, An Open Access Database of Immuno-Oncology Murine Models

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, has released MuBase 2.0.

MuBase is CrownBio's proprietary, free-to-access online database featuring the world's largest collection of validated and characterized murine immuno-oncology models. MuBase collates tumor pathology, genomic characterization, and in vivo pharmacology data for a large selection of immuno-oncology models; syngeneics, GEMM, tumor homografts, and humanized target models.

MuBase 2.0 centers around a large data release including baseline immune profiles and RNAseq on the Company's exclusive MuPrime tumor homografts, with 79 models readily available for immuno-oncology studies.

In addition, the platform boasts a redesigned navigation experience and provides a more user-friendly search with simplified data browsing functionality for gene expression. The improvements to MuBase 2.0 make it a powerful everyday tool for early stage in vivo pharmacology and immuno-oncology research.

"To successfully interrogate immuno-oncology preclinical models and advance novel biological agents, a detailed understanding of each model's genetic and immunological features is paramount," said Dr. Henry Li, Senior VP of Research and Innovation at Crown Bioscience.

"This ongoing investment in improving our open access databases demonstrates CrownBio's commitment to providing the most relevant data for the most appropriate in vivo model for each drug discovery program," said Jean Pierre Wery, CEO of Crown Bioscience.

To learn more about MuBase visit: https://www.crownbio.com/oncology/oncology-databases/mubase .

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

For more information on CrownBio's commitment to furthering the field drug discovery, visit https://www.crownbio.com