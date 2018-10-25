Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD) announced its third cannabis shipment to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch. The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the province, under the brand BC Cannabis Stores.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "THC BioMed" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_e6nkhg7d/THC-BioMed-sends-3rd-shipment-of-cannabis-products-to-restock-British-Columbia-government-distribution-branch

Although the Liquor Distribution Branch is currently investigating suitable locations to open its network of BC Cannabis Stores throughout the province, to date the first and only government-run cannabis store is located in Kamloops in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre. BC Cannabis Stores also sells cannabis through its online site www.bccannabisstores.com.

John Miller, CEO, stated: "THC is delighted that its strains and pre- rolls are sold out due to popular demand and looks forward to the continuation of providing the adult use recreational market with high quality cannabis for a reasonable price."

THC's high-grade Landrace strains have been selected for the recreational market and in addition to in British Columbia they are also available in Ontario with pending supply agreements with a Saskatoon retailer. THC Biomed will initially supply THC Sativa, THC Indica, THC Hybrid and THC/CBD Landrace strains. These varieties will be available in Dried Bud, Cannabis oil and pre-rolled joints.

Located in Kelowna, British Columbia, THC, a Licensed Producer under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, also produces and sells dried and fresh marijuana and cannabis oil for medical purposes. THC is a leader in scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry, and company management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 1-844-THCMEDS or email info@THCbiomed.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com