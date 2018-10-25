Food Deaerators Market Worth $363 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Food Deaerators Market by Type (Spray-Tray Type, Spray Type, and Vacuum Type), Function (Oxygen Removal, Water Heating Aroma & Flavor Retention, and Others), Application (Food and Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Food Deaerators Market is estimated to account for USD 270 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 363 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018. The demand for automatic deaerators is growing due to the increasing adoption of automatic equipment, which simplifies the overall production process of food & beverages and reduces the labor cost. Food deaerator systems find application in the production of beverage products, such as fruit drinks, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and food products, such as desserts, baby food, and ketchup and sauces.

The beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food deaerators market in 2018

On the basis application, the food deaerators market is dominated by the beverages segment. Beverages are further classified into fruit drinks, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and others such as non-carbonated artificial beverages and sports drinks. The fruit drinks segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. Beverage production is increasing across regions due to the rising demand for various beverage products. To offer a diverse range of products, the industry has developed different processes for production.

The deaerators market is witnessing a strong growth due to the increasing usage of Spray-tray type deaerators in the beverage industry

Spray-tray type deaerators are considered as large-sized equipment that provides large storage capacity. These deaerators mainly support large industrial watertube boilers. It witnesses significant growth due to the increasing requirement for wide operability to control and handle a fluctuating process. Spray-tray type deaerators are also largely used in the beverage industry due to their enhanced efficiency and effectivity. Different types of deaerators are chosen based on the properties of sources and applications.

North America is estimated to dominate the food deaerators market in 2018

North America is estimated to account for the largest market for food deaerators in 2018. The market growth in the region is attributed to advancements in technology and extensive R&D activities in various countries. The imposition of environmental and hygiene regulations has led equipment manufacturers, particularly in the dairy and meat industries, to comply with the required mandates in order to tap the market opportunities.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the food deaerators market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as GEA Group (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Stork Thermeq B.V. (Netherlands), and Parker Boiler Co. (US).

