SWORD Group: Sword Group: 2018 Third Quarter Results - Organic Growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 21.4%

Financial Announcement
Windhof - October, 25th 2018
Sword Group - 2018 Third Quarter Results
Revenue: €48.6 M
Organic Growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 21.4%
CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AT CONSTANT STANDARDS
|Q3 (1) (2)
|€M
|2018
|2017
|Growth
|Revenue
|48.6
|40.6
|+ 19.7%
|EBITDA
|7.1
|6.4
|+ 10.9%
|EBITDA Margin
|14.7%
|15.8 %
|-
Organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 21.4%
|YTD (30/09) (1) (2)
|€M
|2018
|2017
|Growth
|Revenue
|146.7
|127.2
|+ 15.3%
|EBITDA
|21.7
|19.7
|+ 10.2%
|EBITDA Margin
|14.8%
|15.5%
|-
Organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 18.0%
CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AFTER TAKING ACCOUNT OF THE IFRS 15 IMPACTS
|2018 (1) (2)
|€M
|YTD 2018 (30/09)
|H1-2018
|Revenue
|143.9
|96.4
|EBITDA
|21.1
|14.3
|EBITDA Margin
|14.7%
|14.8%
Organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 20.3%
(1) non-audited figures
(2) percentages calculated based on the figures in €K
ANALYSIS
Growth and Profitability
The Group continues to outperform its budget in the third quarter and
achieves its objectives despite the sale of its subsidiary Sword Performance.
The distribution of the organic growth (September 30th, 2018) at constant
exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, in sectorial terms, is as follows:
Constant standards:
Software: + 7.8 %
Services: + 21.9%
Consolidated: + 18.0%
IFRS 15 standards:
After taking account of the IFRS 15 impacts, the distribution of the organic
growth (September 30th, 2018) at constant exchange rates in sectorial terms is as follows:
Software: + 16.1%
Services: + 21.9%
Consolidated: + 20.3%
POST-CLOSURE EVENT
The Group sold to Sopra Steria Group, its subsidiary specialized in Asset
Finance Solutions. This sale was the subject of a communication dated
October 23th, 2018.
OUTLOOK
The Group may eventually target larger acquisitions while taking care of the
accretive character of these acquisitions.
In addition, the Group will continue to generate a double-digit growth in 2019.
Sword's goal remains the success of its Horizon 2020 plan.
Calendar
24/01/19
Publication of 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 2 200+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
Sword Group Q3 2018 Results (http://hugin.info/143591/R/2222279/870230.pdf)
