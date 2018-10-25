SWORD Group: Sword Group: 2018 Third Quarter Results - Organic Growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 21.4%

Financial Announcement

Windhof - October, 25th 2018

Sword Group - 2018 Third Quarter Results

Revenue: €48.6 M

Organic Growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 21.4%

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AT CONSTANT STANDARDS

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AFTER TAKING ACCOUNT OF THE IFRS 15 IMPACTS

(2) percentages calculated based on the figures in €K

ANALYSIS

Growth and Profitability

The Group continues to outperform its budget in the third quarter and

achieves its objectives despite the sale of its subsidiary Sword Performance.

The distribution of the organic growth (September 30th, 2018) at constant

exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, in sectorial terms, is as follows:

Constant standards:

Software: + 7.8 %

Services: + 21.9%

Consolidated: + 18.0%

IFRS 15 standards:

After taking account of the IFRS 15 impacts, the distribution of the organic

growth (September 30th, 2018) at constant exchange rates in sectorial terms is as follows:

Software: + 16.1%

Services: + 21.9%

Consolidated: + 20.3%

POST-CLOSURE EVENT

The Group sold to Sopra Steria Group, its subsidiary specialized in Asset

Finance Solutions. This sale was the subject of a communication dated

October 23th, 2018.

OUTLOOK

The Group may eventually target larger acquisitions while taking care of the

accretive character of these acquisitions.

In addition, the Group will continue to generate a double-digit growth in 2019.

Sword's goal remains the success of its Horizon 2020 plan.