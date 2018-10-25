According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global insurance brokerage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The increased demand for insurance policies is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005813/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global insurance brokerage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global insurance brokerage market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 54% of the global market. In the Americas, Canada and Mexico are the major contributors to the growth of the region. The expanding insurance business in these regions contributes to the growth of the Americas in the insurance brokerage market.

Global insurance brokerage market: Top emerging trend

Integration of IT and analytic solutions is an emerging trend in this market space. The key market vendors are integrating IT and analytic solutions to maximize their sales revenue. Analytic solutions are helpful in developing effective marketing strategies and underwriting services while improving product-design and targeting customers. The growing dependence on business intelligence will drive the need for analysis of key performance indicators to analyze the current market scenario. Integration of IT and analytic solutions result in improved decision making, enhanced performance, improved customer service, and high profits. Consequently, the integration of IT and analytic solutions is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the insurance brokerage market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Insurance Brokerage Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (life insurance and general insurance)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Aon, Brown Brown Insurance, Arthur J. Gallagher Co., MARSH MCLENNAN COMPANIES, and Willis Towers Watson)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025005813/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com