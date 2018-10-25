According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global trade finance market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Trade Finance Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global trade finance market into the following regions:

EMEA

APAC

Americas

In 2017, the EMEA region accounted for 39% of the global market. The region is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. The trade finance market will witness steady growth owing to the presence of numerous clearing houses and significant trade of financial instruments.

Global trade finance market: Top emerging trend

Rapid technological advances are an emerging trend in this market space. The advances in technology positively impact the operations of the key vendors in the global trade finance market. Technological advances facilitate automation and standardization of trade financing transactions. Electronic technologies facilitate payments between banks and reduce the risks associated with manual processing and acts as a risk mitigation tool. Additionally, these technologies increase the total foreign exchange turnover and improve the interconnectivity between the various players and risk-sharing possibilities. One such example of the advancements is the blockchain technology. The blockchain technology is a key trend that impacts the growth of the global finance market. It eliminates the need for physical documents.

