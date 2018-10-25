Leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath has been invited to enhance government understanding of automation at a conference for senior members of the UK Civil Service Operational Delivery Profession (ODP).

Guy Kirkwood, UiPath's Chief Evangelist, will deliver a keynote address entitled "Automation; what is it and what does it mean for ODP people?" highlighting how RPA is deploying a 24-hour digital workforce that will eliminate drudgery and free staff to concentrate on improving service-delivery to citizens and the more effective implementation of complex policies.

Kirkwood, an expert on process automation who regularly speaks to Civil Service audiences, will explore how RPA and artificial intelligence (AI) allows governmental organisations to manage peaks in public demand far more effectively, offer additional services, clear backlogs, reduce fraud, error and cost. Kirkwood has 20 years' experience in services and has a particular interest in the future of work as it relates to the public sector.

The day-long event will be hosted by HMRC First Permanent Secretary and Chief Executive, Jon Thompson, and attended by senior ODP leaders in the Civil Service, including its Chief Executive, John Manzoni, who will give a speech entitled "What does ODP of the future look like in the digital and robotic age?"

Other speakers include: Angela MacDonald, Director General, Customer Services at HMRC; David Holdsworth, Deputy Chief Executive, Charities Commission and Susan Park, Director General, Operations, DWP.

"It's a privilege to speak at such a significant Civil Service event," said Kirkwood. "UiPath has been working closely with governments around the world and I'll be exploring further how RPA and AI allows staff to devote their talents to other tasks with higher 'value-add' such as direct contact with members of the public. We can use these type of technologies to transform services and increase efficiency in operational delivery. It is a very exciting topic and a very engaged audience."

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 1,800 business customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 250,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath's presence extends to 16 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by over $400M in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, Sequoia Capital and Seedcamp.

