Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2018 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTCPink: VIRFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Garnett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridium, to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective October 23, 2018.

Betty Dusange-Hayer has graciously stepped down from her role as Director on the Board of Viridium, effective October 23, 2018, in order to accommodate Jay's Director position for the Company. Ms. Dusange-Hayer has served as a Director since the Company became publicly listed on October 10, 2017 and has been an active Board member servicing several committees and contributing to the Company's development.

"We thank Betty for her contribution to Viridium over the past year and wish her all the best in her future endeavours. Viridium was fortunate to have an individual with the intelligence and government and industry connections as Betty on the team," said Harry McWaters, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viridium.

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is a consumer wellness and biotech innovation company based in British Columbia, and the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production, (Experion Biotechologies Inc.) property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.) Experion Biotechnologies Inc., is a Health Canada licensed producer of cannabis, which operates in an 8,300 square-foot indoor facility outside of Mission, BC.

More information about Viridium can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526362/Viridium-Announces-Changes-to-Board-of-Directors