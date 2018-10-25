Pivit Exploration Inc.: Pivit Starts Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2018 / Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (the "Company" or "Pivit") announces it has completed the listing process of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is now trading under the symbol P11 on the quotation board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, also known as Borse Frankfurt (FWB).

Listing of Pivit's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is anticipated to expand the corporation's shareholder base in Europe by facilitating potential investment in PIVT by the European investing community. Pivit will maintain its primary listing on the CSE.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third-largest organized exchange trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. Only the Nasdaq and the New York stock exchanges are larger. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA, has made it the world's second-largest fully electronic cash market.

Michael England, President and CEO of Pivit, commented: "We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in an effort to broaden our audience as we advance the Company's Whirlwind Jack property located west of, and adjoining, Great Bear Ltd.'s (TSXV:"GBR") Dixie project in Red Lake, Ontario."

About Pivit

Pivit is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral properties for the benefit of its stakeholders.

