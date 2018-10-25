The Sphere Honored with Best Cloud Innovation Award at Capacity's Global Carrier Awards 2018

Global Telecom Ecosystem Powered by Blockchain, Machine Learning and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure Wins Prestigious Industry Award Shortly After Unveiling

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sphere, a blockchain-powered global ecosystem for the telecom industry, was named Best Cloud Innovation at Capacity's Global Carrier Awards 2018 on Wednesday, Oct. 24, only a few months after its unveiling in May. The Sphere provides a much-needed, best-of-breed solution to the challenges that have been holding back telecom operators, carriers and resellers for years, including declining margins, increased fraud and quality of service challenges.

The platform's pioneering, globally distributed high-performance cloud network, incorporated with proprietary distributed switching and routing engines, enables harmonious operations between global regions and independence within regions. With patented blockchain-powered technology, The Sphere facilitates multiparty chain-trading, routing and financial settlements in real time, removing commercial barriers, financial threats and operational challenges.

The Sphere was also shortlisted in four additional categories: Best Network Technology Innovation, Best Voice Service Innovation - Emerging Market, Best European Project and Best Anti-Fraud Innovation. The awards ceremony - wholesale telecom's largest global industry celebration - took place during the Capacity Europe 2018 conference in London.

"Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of The Sphere's mission and vision. We were honored that industry experts recognized our pioneering platform with this Best Cloud Innovation award, and that we had the chance to celebrate progress for the wholesale telecom industry alongside our peers and partners," said John Tolton, Chief Commercial Officer for The Sphere. "We're looking forward to ushering the marketplace into the next era together with the other forward-thinking organizations that won and were shortlisted for Global Carrier Awards. Congrats to all!"

The Sphere's services include a blockchain-powered live exchange offering unparalleled business development and trading opportunities, live anti-fraud, live QoS routing, real-time financial settlements and more. To see how a call moves through the secure and protective bubble of The Sphere, click here.

About The Sphere

The Sphere is a global telecom ecosystem with an exchange platform at its core, facilitating multiparty chain-trading, routing and financial settlements in real time. Backed by two years of strategic development and close to $10 million in capital investment, The Sphere removes commercial barriers, financial threats and operational challenges in today's and tomorrow's telecom market. The ecosystem is powered by patented blockchain technology, proprietary advanced algorithms and a pioneering globally distributed cloud network. For more information, visit www.TheSphere.IO.

