Acquisition Consists of DDoS Protection, DNS Firewall, and Managed and Recursive DNS Services Customer Contracts

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with VeriSign, Inc. to acquire Verisign's Security Services customer contracts. The acquisition consists of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection, Managed DNS, DNS Firewall and fee-based Recursive DNS services customer contracts. Trusted by the world's largest brands, Neustar will provide Verisign's former Security Services' customers with exceptional service and world-class support backed by a global cloud infrastructure and a broad security services portfolio.

This acquisition will strategically grow Neustar's leading Digital Defense and Performance solutions by expanding its enterprise customer footprint in several high-growth industries, such as technology, e-Commerce and financial services. Neustar features one of the industry's most comprehensive security portfolios comprised of DDoS mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), authoritative and recursive DNS, IP and threat intelligence, and website performance management.

Neustar SiteProtect NG provides a cloud-based always-on approach to quickly stop the largest DDoS and highly sophisticated web application threats without reducing network performance or adding additional levels of complexity to customers' existing security strategies. Neustar's DNS solutions include Neustar UltraDNS, an enterprise grade, cloud-based authoritative service that securely delivers fast and accurate query responses to websites, and Neustar UltraRecursive, a cloud-based service that delivers reliable built-in security and threat intelligence. Neustar's unique DNS Shield network secures private domain name system connections between Neustar and its partners, and strengthens defenses against attacks by removing traffic entirely from the public internet. These products are part of the broad Neustar security portfolio that leverages the unique OneIDTM system of trusted identity, which enhances the efficacy of detecting incoming threats and attacks.

"With this acquisition, Neustar will be able to accelerate its growth in the internet security market, supported by significant investments made to our DDoS and DNS infrastructure, and capacity over the last 12 months," said Shailesh Shukla, General Manager, Digital Defense and Performance Solutions, Neustar. "We're excited to introduce new customers to our broad portfolio of solutions and are dedicated to a seamless transition, working closely with the Verisign team. We are wholeheartedly committed to delivering innovative solutions that reduce the disruptions caused by malicious actors and providing world-class customer support."

"We've grown the Neustar SiteProtect NG solution to be one of the world's largest dedicated networks with more than 10 Tbps mitigation capacity and the Neustar NetProtect solution directly connects to a vast network of globally distributed data centers. This is a testament to our steadfast commitment to our customers and consumers. Our number one priority will remain providing all of our customers with a secure infrastructure built on a foundation of unmatched stability, resiliency and performance," said Charles Gottdiener, President and Chief Executive Officer, Neustar.

"Verisign is committed to focusing on its core mission of providing critical internet infrastructure, including Root Zone management, operation of 2 of the 13 global internet root servers, operation of .gov and .edu, and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. For this reason, Verisign is transitioning its Security Services customers to Neustar. Neustar has been focused on providing specialised web security and digital performance solutions for many years. Given this experience, we believe Neustar is well-suited to continue to deliver the innovative solutions and world-class performance to which Verisign's Security Services customers are accustomed," said Jim Bidzos, Verisign Founder, Chairman and CEO.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with responsible identity resolution. As a company built on a foundation of Privacy by Design, Neustar is depended upon by the world's largest corporations to help grow, guard and guide their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. Neustar's unique, accurate and real-time identity system, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions, empowers critical decisions across our clients' enterprise needs. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

