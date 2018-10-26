Chef Julien Royer Signs Agreement with Sarment's Keyyes Luxury Digital Platform

SINGAPORE and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Odette's two-starred Michelin chef has entered Sarment's luxury digital ecosystem

Chef Julien Royer is the first to be featured on the Keyyes' Gourmet platform

Sarment Holding Limited (TSXV SAIS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Julien Royer, a world renowned chef, in a collaboration with its digital platform Keyyes.

Julien Royer, a two-starred Michelin chef and owner of one of world's top fine dining restaurants, Odette, is now working together with Keyyes' Gourmet marketplace to offer its community a chance to purchase the exact ingredients that he uses in his restaurant's kitchen.

Odette is Chef Royer's first personal project, which earned two Michelin stars within nine months of its opening in 2015. He previously headlined award-winning restaurants like Jaan in Singapore and worked with Michel Bras in France as well as Antonin Bonnet in London.

Earlier this year, Odette was awarded number 28 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants listing, becoming one of the most highly-regarded tables in the world. It also won 5th spot in this year's Asia's 50 Best Restaurants -- a stunning progression following its entry the year before as number 9, making Chef Royer the highest new entry since the list was started in 2013.

As a result of this partnership, users will now be able to purchase Chef Royer's personal selections and ingredients, including Kaviari Kristal Caviar labelled specially for Odette and the Eva Aguilera olive oil that he uses in his dishes, among many small-batched artisanal products.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a top chef and a luxury marketplace to allow consumers a chance to stock their kitchen larders direct from the shopping basket of a highly-rated professional chef.

Said Chef Royer: "I am very excited to be part of Keyyes' digital ecosystem. It allows me to do something never done before in the industry. Instead of interacting with guests only when they come to the restaurant, I am now connected to a much broader audience and I can become an integral part of their daily lives. I spend a lot of time researching and curating the finest products for Odette's cuisine and this joint effort with Keyyes allows consumers to have all of that knowledge and quality in their own kitchen at home."

Keyyes just unveiled the Gourmet category of its marketplace during the third quarter of 2018 with Chef Julien Royer as one of its major brand ambassadors to curate its products.

Keyyes was launched during the second quarter of 2018 as the first digital platform to offer its high-net-worth users an aggregated application that covers three elements: premium content, top-drawer products and high-level personal services.

In addition to Gourmet, other available categories include Dining, Home, Wine, Spirits, Sake, Art, Automotive, Wellness and By-appointment only Boutiques. With luxury names such as Burberry, Ferragamo, Harlan Estate, Boucheron, Ferrari and Lamborghini. Other categories such as Fashion, Hotels and more will soon follow. Keyyes platform currently covers Asian consumer markets in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Macau, Bangkok and Bali.

CEO Quentin Chiarugi explained: "As Keyyes continues to migrate Sarment's existing luxury network online, we will continue to feature high-profile brand ambassadors across our lifestyle categories. We are honoured to collaborate with Chef Royer. He is extremely talented and represents the new generation of global artists we want to work with."

About Sarment

Sarment was established in 2012 providing "art de la table" products and services to both private individuals and enterprises active in the luxury community. It evolved into a broader lifestyle service provider offering premium experiences to its expanding base of affluent clients, establishing its position as a trusted authority in all things luxury. Sarment is now one of Asia's major luxury service providers with hundreds of global partners spanning a growing network of luxury businesses.

