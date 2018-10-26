NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Oct 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced that it is supporting the Stanford DAWN project, an initiative to simplify the building of AI-powered applications, by providing a cluster of new "SX-Aurora TSUBASA" vector computers for research in the area of artificial intelligence (AI).In recent years, a broad range of applications using AI have been proposed. However, since AI processing requires enormous computational power, there are many cases where it is difficult to adopt.In order to help address this issue, NEC has provided four SX-Aurora TSUBASA A300-4 models to the Stanford DAWN project in order to contribute to AI research. The SX-Aurora TSUBASA is NEC's latest model of vector supercomputer, featuring scalability from a desktop computer to a large super computer for accelerating AI and data analytic applications.Yuichi Nakamura, vice president, NEC Central Research Laboratories, said: "We are very pleased to support the Stanford DAWN project. We hope to help demonstrate the value of vector computing to the advancement of AI domains."NEC aims to accelerate the progress of AI research and development and to contribute greater value to society with the achievements of this collaboration.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.