sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,40 Euro		-0,20
-0,23 %
WKN: 870121 ISIN: CH0014345117 Ticker-Symbol: CFI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,02
89,58
25.10.
26.10.2018 | 06:41
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Compagnie Financière Tradition: CFT: Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.1% to CHF 729.8m

Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.1% to CHF 729.8m . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Lausanne, 26 October 2018

Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018
adjusted revenue up 10.1% to CHF 729.8m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first nine months of the year with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 664.0m compared with CHF 600.8m in same period in 2017, up 9.0% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 10.5%.

For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 729.8m, compared with CHF 653.7m in 2017, an increase of 10.1% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 9.4% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 33.3%.

In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 204.2m compared with CHF 189.4m in the third quarter 2017, representing an increase of 6.3% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 227.1m against CHF 208.0m in 2017, up 7.6% in constant currencies with IDB up 6.0% and Non-IDB up 58.0%.

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

ABOUT TRADITION

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/)
MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:rohan.sant@voxia.ch)
CFT - Communiqué du chiffre d'affaires Q3 2018 - EN_VF (http://hugin.info/133362/R/2222341/870274.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland

WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)