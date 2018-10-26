Compagnie Financière Tradition: CFT: Growth in activity for the first nine months of 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.1% to CHF 729.8m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first nine months of the year with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 664.0m compared with CHF 600.8m in same period in 2017, up 9.0% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 10.5%.



For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 729.8m, compared with CHF 653.7m in 2017, an increase of 10.1% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 9.4% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 33.3%.



In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 204.2m compared with CHF 189.4m in the third quarter 2017, representing an increase of 6.3% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 227.1m against CHF 208.0m in 2017, up 7.6% in constant currencies with IDB up 6.0% and Non-IDB up 58.0%.



1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")



