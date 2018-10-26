sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Alligator Bioscience AB Interim Report January-September 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The science behind the Nobel Prizes in Medicine and Chemistry constitutes the core in Alligator's research and development.

Significant events July-September

  • Preclinical development of ATOR-1015 completed. Application for Clinical Trial Authorization submitted.
  • New preclinical data supports the favorable safety profile of the 4-1BB antibody ATOR-1017.

Events after the end of the period

  • James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo to receive the Nobel Prize for their pioneering work in cancer immunotherapy, directly linked to ATOR-1015.
  • Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter to receive the Nobel Prize for their work on directed evolution of enzymes and phage display, which constitutes the core in Alligator's unique FIND and ALLIGATOR-GOLD technologies.
  • Alligator Bioscience received a research government grant from Vinnova.

Financial summary

July-September

  • Net sales, SEK 0.2 million (1.8).
  • Operating result, SEK -39.9 million (-24.5).
  • Result for the period, SEK -39.6 million (-25.8).
  • Result per share, SEK -0.56 (-0.36).
  • Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 478 million (587).
  • Cash flow for the period, SEK -39.7 million (-25.4).

January-September

  • Net sales, SEK 1.4 million (5.6).
  • Operating result, SEK -123.0 million (-73.0).
  • Result for the period, SEK -119.5 million (-76.3).
  • Result per share, SEK -1.67 (-1.07).
  • Cash flow for the period, SEK -70.0 million (-141.5).

Financial summary (Group):


2018

2017

2018

2017

2017


Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Dec

Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand)

197

1,770

1,364

5,576

56,875

Operating profit/loss

-39,918

-24,459

-123,020

-73,032

-62,299

Profit/loss for the period, TSEK

-39,635

-25,772

-119,454

-76,274

-63,758

Cash flow for the period, TSEK

-39,691

-25,409

-69,990

-141,479

-183,173

Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK

478,355

587,578

478,355

587,578

547,041

Equity ratio, %

95%

97%

95%

97%

96%

R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments

76.2%

69.3%

76.0%

69.5%

73.3%

Earnings per share before dilution, SEK

-0.56

-0.36

-1.67

-1.07

-0.89

Earnings per share after dilution, SEK

-0.56

-0.36

-1.67

-1.07

-0.89

Average number of employees

51

43

49

40

42

Read the complete report in the attached pdf.

For further information, please contact:
Per Norlén, CEO, per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com , +46-46-286-42-80.

Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO, per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com , +46-46-286-42-85.

Cecilia Hofvander, Director IR & Communications, cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com , +46-46-286-44-95.

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201
Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden
Phone +46-46-286-42-80.
www.alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on October 26, 2018.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-ab-interim-report-january-september-2018,c2654851

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/12681/2654851/933187.pdf

Alligator Bioscience AB Interim Report January-September 2018


