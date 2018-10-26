The PV maker's quarterly results show not only the ramping of its Series 6 production at a third location, but also bookings that continuing to climb, with 11.3 GW of modules now under contract.From pv magazine USA Over the past two years, First Solar has taken on the biggest change of its decades as a solar manufacturer: the re-tooling of its factories to make its large-format Series 6 modules. And if Q2 was the nadir of this process, with several factories either retooling or under construction and losses based on limited sales, the company's Q3 results sees First Solar successful executing ...

