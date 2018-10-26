Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 25-October-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 377.39p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.33p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---