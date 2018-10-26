The "Innovations in Wearable Sensors, Tactile Sensors, Counterfeit Detection, Laser Gas Sensors, and Photonic Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of Sensor TechVision TOE profiles developments in wearable UV sensors, tactile sensors, pressure insensitive strain sensors, counterfeit detection, laser gas sensors, and wireless photonic sensors.

Sensor TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing.

Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovative Wearable UV Sensors Spray Coated Tactile Sensor for Robotic or Wearables Applications Novel Sensor for Detecting Counterfeit Medicine Gas Sensing via a Novel Laser Dispersion Spectroscopy Wireless Photonic Sensor for Environmental Monitoring Industry Contacts

