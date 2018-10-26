OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION 2017/18 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Lyon, 26 October 2018

On October 26, 2018, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe filed its 2017/18 Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which was recorded under the number D.18-0894. This document includes the entire annual financial report.

The Registration Document is available (in French) on the company's website at the following address: www.ol.fr .

Hard copies of the document can also be obtained at the company's head office: 10, Avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines cedex.





OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com

www.ol.fr





Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



