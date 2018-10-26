sprite-preloader
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.10.2018 | 17:12
Actusnews Wire

OL GROUPE: PUBLICATION 2017/18 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Lyon, 26 October 2018

On October 26, 2018, Olympique Lyonnais Groupe filed its 2017/18 Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which was recorded under the number D.18-0894. This document includes the entire annual financial report.

The Registration Document is available (in French) on the company's website at the following address: www.ol.fr.

Hard copies of the document can also be obtained at the company's head office: 10, Avenue Simone Veil, CS 70712, 69153 Décines cedex.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55722-olg-261018-mise-a-disposition-du-document-de-reference-2017-2018-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2018 Actusnews Wire