Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its exploration drilling programme in Mongolia. Up to 2,000 metres will be drilled along the strike extent of where historic data and studies indicate significant resources of molybdenum, copper and gold. It is being carried out across three sites in an area where we hold exploration licenses: Shar Tolgoi, Ar Nuur and Suvanga.

Extensive field work, desk-top studies, geological mapping and geophysical surveys have already taken place. Historical data indicates inferred resources of 0.5 million tonnes of molybdenum.

During the geophysical phase of the prospecting programme, a detailed magnetic survey was carried out across the licensed area. Data from this study will be used to support our historic analysis on where drilling should take place on known areas of resources. These results will also allow us to discover additional resources.

This is an important milestone achievement for Blackstone Resources AG. The results from this drilling programme will be analysed and increase our present knowledge of resources in the area. It will also form part of a detailed feasibility study in the future that will move the project into the production phase.

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

