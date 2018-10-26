Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, will publish its sales for the third quarter of 2018, Tuesday 30 October at 18:00.

On this occasion, Fabien Bardinet, CEO, and Stanislas Piot, CFO, will hold a conference call in French at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 30, to answer investors' questions.

To access the conference call, please dial the following number and then the access code:

Tel: +331 70 71 01 59

Code: 631 549 39#

To access the replay, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial the following number and access code, then follow the instructions:

Tel: +331 72 72 74 02

Code: 418 802 340#

ABOUT BALYO

BALYO transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by BALYO allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, BALYO has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. BALYO is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €16.4 million in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

