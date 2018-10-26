According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global managed detection and response services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of hosted services is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Managed Detection and Response Services Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global managed detection and response services market into the following geographical regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 44% of the global market and is projected to reach 47% by 2022, exhibiting almost a 3% increase in market share.

Global managed detection and response services market: Top emerging trend

Increasing use of the IoT is an emerging trend in the ICT space. IoT is a technology in which physical devices are connected and are accessible via the internet so that they can be controlled from anywhere. However, IoT has some security concerns such as the vulnerability to cyberattacks, due to which hackers can exploit the features and functionality of IoT devices. These attacks can damage the device, which can range from device malfunctioning to the entire device shutdown. Managed detection and response services help IoT by protecting IoT devices, applications, and data. Managed detection and response services add a layer of security over the network security which helps in protecting data and apps from malware and hijacking. They also use cryptography techniques for securing communications at the network edge. Thus, the increase in the use of the IoT will lead to an increase in the adoption of managed detection and response services.

