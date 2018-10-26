Agreement brings the innovative Clover platform to the U.K. Bank's clients

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce enabling technology, announced today it has signed an agreement with Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSG) to provide merchant services to business customers throughout the U.K. This aligns with RBSG's commitment to provide the very best service to its customers and will be supported by First Data's processing and support services and market-leading Clover smart terminals.

First Data will provide a range of products, services and expertise to RBSG, replacing its current supplier. At the forefront of this, is First Data's state of art point-of-sale platform, Clover, as well as the company's payments acceptance gateway and prize-winning global multi-currency processing platform.

First Data expects to begin providing services to RBSG merchant customers in 2019.

About First Data

First Data (NYSE: FDC) is a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, serving approximately 6 million business locations and 4,000 financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world. The company's 22,000 owner-associates are dedicated to helping companies, from start-ups to the world's largest corporations, conduct commerce every day by securing and processing more than 3,000 transactions per second and $2.4 trillion per year. For more information, visit www.firstdata.com and follow us on Twitter at @FirstData.

