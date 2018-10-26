sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,608 Euro		-0,028
-1,06 %
WKN: A1JXTD ISIN: GB00B7T77214 Ticker-Symbol: RYS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,54
2,566
18:58
2,543
2,548
18:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST DATA CORPORATION
FIRST DATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST DATA CORPORATION18,58-3,93 %
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC2,608-1,06 %