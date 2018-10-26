According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global personal finance software market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Growing dependency on the internet is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

The market research analysis categorizes the global personal finance software market into the following end-users:

Home business users

Individual consumers

In 2016, the home business users segment accounted for 52% of the global market and is projected to reach 54% by 2021, exhibiting almost 2% increase in market share.

Global personal finance software market: Top emerging trend

Availability of mobile applications is an emerging trend in the ICT space. The increasing reach of mobile networks has led to an increase in the penetration of mobile phones. The adoption of mobile communications services in rural areas along with the availability of low-cost handsets is accelerating the adoption of mobile phones among people. This encourages organizations to adopt mobile collaboration services that will help in increasing the profitability of their business. Further, service providers are offering low cost data packages in rural areas to motivate end-users to use mobile broadband. It is expected that the increasing adoption of mobile devices will offer a huge opportunity to mobile based personal finance software providers.

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Personal Finance Software Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by end-user (home business users and individual consumers)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (BUXFER, Quicken, The Infinite Kind, YNAB)

