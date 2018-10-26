Marijuana News TodayIn what is a surprise to absolutely no one who has been paying attention, the marijuana news today features another round of supply shortages across Canada in the second week of recreational pot being legal in the country.While last week we saw several shortages hit certain markets, the problem is now becoming more widespread, hitting many provinces and potentially affecting marijuana sales, which in turn could affect marijuana stock prices.Part of the problem is the bureaucratic snakes and ladders that producers have to play in order to obtain the proper licenses.For example, FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF, CNSX:HUGE) received.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...