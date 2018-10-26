ETC Names a New Board Director

For Immediate Release

SOUTHAMPTON, PA, USA, October 26, 2018 - H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest, a director of Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") since 2003, passed away on August 5, 2018. Gerry's guidance and support helped ETC become a world leader in the development of aircrew training system products, advanced disaster management simulation and commercial/industrial technologies.The ETC team offers the Lenfest family our deepest condolences.

Today, the Company announces that Ms. Joy Tartar has been appointed to the ETC Board of Directors. Ms. Tartar has been the Chief Financial Officer for the Lenfest Group, LLC, since January 2000 responsible for the oversight of a diverse portfolio of companies. Prior to that, she held financial positions in private industry and public accounting. She is a graduate of Drexel University.

Dr. George K. Anderson, ETC's Chairman, stated, "Gerry was a tremendous supporter of ETC for nearly two decades and a strong believer in the Company's technology and its mission. We will miss him. We welcome Joy to the ETC Board. Joy brings a broad range of board and financial experience to the table and will provide valuable insights for continued profitability." Ms. Tartar stated, "I look forward to working with the ETC Board and management team to contribute to a strategic plan that leverages the Company's strengths and creates value for all shareholders."

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, hyperbaric chambers, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/ (http://www.etcusa.com/).

Forward-looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mark Prudenti, CFO Phone: 215-355-9100 x1531 E-mail: mprudenti@etcusa.com

