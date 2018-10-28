sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 28.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,202 Euro		+0,019
+10,38 %
WKN: A2ASDC ISIN: CA0496132014 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOM ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATOM ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATOM ENERGY INC
ATOM ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATOM ENERGY INC0,202+10,38 %