Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2018) - Atom Energy Inc. ("Atom" or the "Company") announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million Common Shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share. Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund working capital and other corporate purposes as the Company continues to work toward closing the previously announced acquisition of 6th Wave Innovations Corp ("6th Wave").

Further, the Company reports that is has granted a total of 2,650,000 options to directors and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share and will expire on October 22, 2023. One third of the options will vest after 6 months, with an additional one third to vest every 6 months thereafter.

The Company further advises that it has amended the terms of certain share purchase warrants of the Company. A total of 1,023,455 warrants were originally issued on November 16, 2017 pursuant to debt settlement agreements and 8,300,000 were issued on November 17, 2017 pursuant to a private placement. Each of the share purchase warrants entitled the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of $0.065 per common share for a term of 12 months. The Company has extended the term of the share purchase warrants such that they now expire on November 16, 2019 and November 17, 2019 respectively. Certain of the warrants are held by parties who are considered "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of the warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the warrants does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Plan of Merger

The Company is pleased to provide an update with respect to its Agreement and Plan of Merger with 6th Wave Innovations Corp, as announced in its press release of September 11, 2018. The parties are cooperating with respect to the drafting of an application to list Atom shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Audit work with respect to the historical financial information of 6th Wave is expected to be completed in the near term for submission with the listing application. 6th Wave continues the development of its flagship IXOS-Au extraction polymer designed for use in the gold mining industry. Pilot plant testing of the IXOS-Au platform continues at an on-site location of a major international gold producer. Early stage discussions for distribution rights in Africa, Europe and North America have commenced. The parties look forward to working together to bring this unique technology to market.

For further information please contact:

John Veltheer

Phone: (604) 562-6915

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements including the possibility of listing on a recognized stock exchange in the future, the intention to undertake a private placement transaction and the intended use of proceeds from a private placement transaction. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Atom's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, Atom not securing additional funds for its working capital needs to continue as a going concern; Atom failing to identify or complete the transaction (or series of transactions) that results in Atom expanding upon its business activities; or Atom failing to identify investors for some or all of its proposed private placement transaction.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES