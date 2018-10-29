Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Laboratoire Dermscan SAS ("Dermscan"), a leading provider of Cosmetic Personal Care Products Testing services in Europe.

Dermscan was founded in 1990 in Lyon as a family-owned business. After nearly three decades of scientific innovation and organic growth, Dermscan became one of the European market leaders in Cosmetic Clinical Testing. Dermscan offers a portfolio of more than 200 different tests and clinical studies in dermatology to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cosmetics and pharmaceutical products in this field. Dermscan employs over 150 staff in its laboratories in France, Poland, Tunisia, Mauritius and Thailand, and is expected to generate revenues of over EUR 12m in 2018.

Following the acquisition of CRL in the U.S. in September, Eurofins became the global leader in Cosmetic Personal Care product Testing, with a network of 40 state-of-the-art laboratories across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and Africa, offering an unmatched range of chemical, clinical and microbiological testing services to its clients.

Comment from Dr. Frédérique Girard-Ory, Dermscan Group CEO: "This is a new adventure and a new challenge for the entire Dermscan's team that we are very excited to undertake. Joining Eurofins will enable us to propose an even more complete and diversified offer to the cosmetics industry."

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are very pleased to welcome Dermscan, a renowned family-owned testing company, to Eurofins' network of businesses. The acquisition of Dermscan significantly expands our testing capabilities for the Cosmetics Personal Care Products testing market. In return, Dermscan will gain access to the Group's entire portfolio of tests, logistics and clients, as well as the Group's IT systems, which should lead to improved process optimization to the benefit of Dermscan's customers."

Notes for the editor:

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 40,000 staff in more than 650 laboratories across 45 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

