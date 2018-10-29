Oxurion NV Announces the Appointment of Adrienne Graves to Its Board of Directors

LEUVEN, Belgium, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR - formerly known as ThromboGenics NV), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye, announced today the appointment of Adrienne Graves, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Graves will replace Paul Howes, who has been a board member since 2014.

"I am honored to be appointed to the board of directors at Oxurion," said Dr. Graves. "The company has built a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying therapies, such as the current pipeline focusing on diabetic eye disease. The executive team of Oxurion has impressive experience and expertise, and I look forward to working with them closely."

Thomas Clay, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oxurion NV, added: "As a recognized global leader in the ophthalmology industry, Dr. Graves brings extensive experience to our board of directors. We look forward to working with her as we continue to execute on our four clinical trials and develop treatments to preserve patients' vision. At the same time, I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Paul Howes for his support and advice over the past four years."

Dr. Graves is a board member of multiple companies and organizations including Akorn Inc., Nicox, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the Glaucoma Research Foundation, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. She was the president and chief executive officer of Santen Inc., the U.S. arm of Japan's largest ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Before becoming the president and chief executive officer, she was the vice president of clinical affairs and senior vice president of worldwide clinical affairs for Japan, U.S. and Europe at Santen Inc. Prior to Santen Inc., Dr. Graves was the director of international ophthalmology at Alcon Laboratories, Inc. She was also the co-founder of Glaucoma 360 (Glaucoma Research Foundation) and Ophthalmic Women Leaders (OWL). Dr. Graves received her bachelor's degree in psychology with honors from Brown University, her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in psychobiology and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in visual neuroscience from the University of Paris.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to preserve vision in patients with diseases affecting the back of the eye. The company has built a diverse portfolio of disease-modifying therapies, including treatments for diabetic eye disease, a leading cause of blindness in people of working age worldwide.

Oxurion's clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and MacTel1; THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of DME; and THR-687, a pan-RGD integrin antagonist for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

Oxurion owns the global rights to JETREA (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the U.S.) and vitreomacular traction (outside the U.S.).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. In the US, Oxurion NV operates ThromboGenics, Inc. as a subsidiary company. More information is available at http://www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Corp Coms & Investor relations

+32-16-75-13-10 / +32-478-33-56-32

wouter.piepers@oxurion.com

EU - Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi

Tel: +44(0)20-7638-9571

oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com

US - LifeSci Public Relations

Alison Chen

+1-646-876-4932

achen@lifescipublicrelations.com

