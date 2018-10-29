VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Weekly Net Asset Value(s)

29 October 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Estimated weekly net asset value ("NAV")



The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 26 October 2018, its unaudited, estimated net asset value (NAV) was USD972.5 million or USD5.16 per share (The sterling equivalent at that date was GBP758.6 million or GBP4.03 per share). On a per share basis, this figure represents a week on week decrease of 4.0% in USD terms (compared to the VN Index weekly decrease of 6.0% in USD terms) and a fiscal year-to-date decrease of 4.3% in USD terms for the period commencing 1 July 2018.

The estimated weekly NAV stated in this announcement has been produced by the Manager based on estimated valuations and accordingly the Company accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of the estimated weekly NAV. The actual month end NAV in any month may vary from the estimated weekly NAV's provided in the relevant month. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on the estimated weekly NAV and it has been provided for indicative purposes only. The Company's unaudited NAV as at the end of each month is published on or around the 10th of each month.

The estimated weekly NAV is prepared by the Manager based on the following valuation guidelines:

Listed equities are marked to market, based on the closing price of the last trading day of the prior week, provided by the Vietnam stock exchanges (the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange).

stock exchanges (the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange). Unlisted securities include over-the-counter (OTC) traded securities and unlisted securities publicly traded on the Unlisted Public Companies Market (UPCoM) of the Hanoi Stock Exchange. These holdings are marked to market on the same basis as listed equities. Where this valuation approach is not available, unlisted securities valuations are based on the average of up to three independent broker quotes for the last trading day of the prior week to the extent available or, where these are unavailable, the last available price.

Non-publicly traded investments, including private equity and direct real estate investments are valued based on the last available valuation as approved by the Audit Committee, which may be adjusted for any impairment, loss or disposal.

The valuation of cash positions is based on cash in the Company's bank accounts at the close of the prior trading week and is adjusted for receivables and accruals.

The Vietnam Dong (VND) foreign exchange rate is the daily reference rate provided by Vietcombank as of the date of the weekly NAV. The British Sterling (GBP) and US Dollar (USD) exchange rates are based on the Reuters reference rate of the same day.

More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.

Please note that the Company will release the weekly estimated NAV on Tuesday next week, 6 November 2018.

