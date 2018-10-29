Stockholm IT Ventures AB has Launched Blockchain Community Platform BytemineX

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm IT Ventures AB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SVAB) (ISIN SE 0006027546), today announced that they completed the launch of their new website and community platform BytemineX - www.byteminex.com.

"Launching BytemineX.com is important so that we get a more structured and direct communications channel to our shareholders and other parties interested in evaluating our products. It's very simple in its nature - but the goal and aim is grand. You have to start somewhere and we're excited to have so many people joining us on this journey as we're building the world's first truly integrated crypto bank. This is a very important piece of our overall strategy and we will be improving the platform daily, introducing new functionality.", said Anthony Norman, CEO of Stockholm IT Ventures AB.

The strategy for SITV with its BytemineX community is to create an integrated eco system merging traditional banking and financial services with new blockchain based ones. In its first instance the platform is very simple, and the main purpose is to gather the founding group of member in order to evaluate approach and functionality. Revenues BytemineX will be funding tokenization projects and tokens from those will be distributed for free to its members.

In the first instance, membership is limited to 10,000 people. The first 7,000 premium members will receive an additional reward in the form of tokens in the Netoil hybrid bond token that SITV is in the process of creating, which also will be launched on BytemineX as its first project.

We encourage people not to miss out on the offer - register at BytemineX.com!

About Stockholm IT Ventures AB

Stockholm IT Ventures AB is a Swedish public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2014 under the ticker symbol SVAB. The Company specialises in clean and efficient low-cost energy cryptocurrency mining, production and related FinTech and Blockchain technologies. For more information visit www.stockholmit.co . You can also find the Company on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Details on the Company's Bytemine (BYTM) token and White Paper can be found at www.bytemine.io .

