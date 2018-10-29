Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 26-October-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.38p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.30p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---