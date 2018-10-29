SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Elevators Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The foundation of any successful procurement strategy is the functional understanding of the market that an investor seeks to explore. A mere knowledge of the nature of supply and demand of a product cannot be conducive to a successful business strategy. It has been observed that despite the steady growth of markets, scores of investors fail to make a mark among the large competitive brands. Therefore, additional insights into the market will give the necessary edge to companies. Built on this philosophy, this report on the elevators market offers a SWOT analysis of the market, highlighting the top elevators manufacturers and demand for the different types of elevators across the industrial sectors. Ask our expertsand get personalized guidance on devising the appropriate procurement strategy that is tailored to your business goals.

According to this report, increasing focus on reduction of operating costs and improvement of productivity by the end-user industries such as mining, cement, ports and shipyards, logistics and warehousing, and petrochemical and refinery has subsequently increased the demand for different types of elevators. It is predicted that this category will experience a high demand in regions such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia owing to the widespread industrialization in those countries.Download a Free Sample Report and know more about the elevators market.

"The buyers are advised to conduct a product teardown analysis by classifying the product into its individual components. This enables buyers to precisely identify the components that were delivered by the suppliers and record them in detail, including variations in weight, dimensions, and design approach," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Our procurement experts have observed that scarcity of raw materials and other fluctuating factors will result in snowballing elevators prices during the procurement process. Therefore, with a view of such disruptive factors, the procurement experts have devised a set of conclusive parameters that must be considered by the investors in the elevators market:

Engage with suppliers who provide effective installation services to save on installation support costs and avail suppliers' expertise.

Cost control initiatives taken by the suppliers play an integral role in helping buyers to reduce the life cycle costs of the procured elevator. Moreover, such initiatives will help buyers to increase the longevity of the equipment.

Purchase the full report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category identify the key category management objectives and provide insights into category pricing strategies. It helps the buyers in analyzing the supplier relationship management metrics during the category procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Elevators market

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Category management objectives

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service Level Agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

