Publicis Groupe Names Leadership Team in LATAM;

Expands Country Model to Mexico

Supervisory Team Appointed to Drive Power of One Collaboration & Solutions for Clients in the Region

Paris - October 29, 2018 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announced the appointment of a Groupe-level leadership team in Latin America (LATAM), as part of the ongoing implementation of its country model across eight key markets globally. Under this model, each market is led by a central leadership team, allowing Publicis Groupe to break down silos at the country level, accelerate cross-fertilization and new business firepower and leverage the best of The Power of One organization.

Monica Gadsby, CEO of Publicis One LATAM, is appointed to the newly-created role of CEO of Publicis Groupe for all of the LATAM region, now including Mexico. A long-time leader of the Groupe, Gadsby has helped drive consistent growth for Publicis Groupe's brand agencies in the region, notably establishing Starcom as a leading media network in LATAM and bringing new, global brands such as Digitas and Arc to the region.

Alejandro Cardoso, President and CEO of Publicis Communications Mexico, is appointed to Regional Executive Chairman, where he will focus on the Groupe's growth strategy and top client relationships, as well as other strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions for the region. He will work closely with Gadsby to integrate and implement the Groupe's client-centric Power of One model. A 15+ year Publicis Groupe collaborator, Cardoso has expanded our creative footprint in the region and helped our agencies become established as world-class creative networks with some of the best, integrated services and solutions in the market.

The Groupe will also implement its country model in Mexico under the leadership of Marta Ruiz-Cuevas, CEO of Publicis Media Mexico, who is appointed to the newly-created role of CEO of Publicis Groupe in Mexico. Since Publicis Media's launch in 2016, Ruiz-Cuevas has been instrumental in driving transformation and growth for its agency brands across the country, helping to establish the organization as a leading media group in Mexico.

"LATAM has been a powerful growth driver for Publicis Groupe and clients in the region and we are thrilled to have this new leadership team in place. Monica, Alejandro and Marta have a long history of leading change and driving success across our organization and I am confident, under their direction, we will be able to deliver deeper collaboration and a more seamless delivery of Power of One solutions across the region," said Tim Jones, CEO of Publicis Media Americas who served as interim CEO of Publicis Groupe LATAM.* Jones will continue to have executive oversight of the region with Gadsby, Cardoso, and Ruiz-Cuevas reporting to him.

The implementation of the country model in LATAM includes all countries across the region with the exception of Brazil, which is a single-Solution hub country and therefore is not affected by the creation of new Groupe-level roles in LATAM. This is the next step in the implementation of the Groupe's country model announced earlier this year, organizing its business into eight geographical markets including North America, the United Kingdom, France, DACH (Germany, Switzerland, Austria), APAC/MEA, Northern & Central Europe, LATAM and Southern Europe.

