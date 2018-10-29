sprite-preloader
OL GROUPE: OL ACADEMY RANKED 2ND BEST TRAINING CLUB IN THE EUROPEAN BIG 5!

Lyon, 29 October 2018


Olympique Lyonnais is now ranked as the 2nd best training club in Europe, after Real Madrid and ahead of FC Barcelona, according to the CIES Football Observatory as of 29 October 2018*.

With 35 players trained at the OL Academy, or four more than last year, OL is now ahead of FC Barcelona, which has 34 players in the Big 5. Only Real Madrid is ahead, with one more player than the OL Academy.

20182017
1stReal Madrid36Real Madrid41
2ndOL35FC Barcelona34
3rdFC Barcelona34OL31


This ranking once again validates the European excellence of the OL Academy, which was acclaimed by the French Football Federation as the no. 1 French training club for the six consecutive time last June.

Jean-François Vulliez, Director of the OL Academy, said, "I am both very satisfied and very proud to see Olympique Lyonnais in this second-place ranking, between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona."

*Ranking of the clubs that have trained the greatest number of players currently competing in the five largest European Championships, i.e. Germany, England, Spain, France and Italy. In accordance with UEFA's definition, training clubs are those whose players have played at least three seasons between the ages of 15 and 21.


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -
CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55746-olg-291018-ol-2e-club-formateur-en-europe-gb.pdf

