OL GROUPE: OL ACADEMY RANKED 2ND BEST TRAINING CLUB IN THE EUROPEAN BIG 5!

Lyon, 29 October 2018



Olympique Lyonnais is now ranked as the 2nd best training club in Europe , after Real Madrid and ahead of FC Barcelona, according to the CIES Football Observatory as of 29 October 2018*.

With 35 players trained at the OL Academy, or four more than last year, OL is now ahead of FC Barcelona, which has 34 players in the Big 5. Only Real Madrid is ahead, with one more player than the OL Academy.

2018 2017 1st Real Madrid 36 Real Madrid 41 2nd OL 35 FC Barcelona 34 3rd FC Barcelona 34 OL 31



This ranking once again validates the European excellence of the OL Academy, which was acclaimed by the French Football Federation as the no. 1 French training club for the six consecutive time last June.

Jean-François Vulliez, Director of the OL Academy, said, "I am both very satisfied and very proud to see Olympique Lyonnais in this second-place ranking, between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona."

*Ranking of the clubs that have trained the greatest number of players currently competing in the five largest European Championships, i.e. Germany, England, Spain, France and Italy. In accordance with UEFA's definition, training clubs are those whose players have played at least three seasons between the ages of 15 and 21.





