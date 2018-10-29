According to the global corrugated plastic packaging market research report by Technavio, the market will post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2018-2022. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key driver for the global corrugated plastic packaging market is the increasing demand for returnable transport packaging solutions. In 2017, the global returnable transport packaging market was valued at approximately USD 6.7 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9% during the forecast period. The demand for returnable transport packaging is being driven by the growth of the organized retail sector and the increase in trade between nations.

This global corrugated plastic packaging marketresearchreportprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of smart packaging as one of the key trends in the global corrugated plastic packaging market:

Global corrugated plastic packaging market: Increasing popularity of smart packaging

Smart packaging assists vendors in gaining a competitive edge in the market. The factors that strengthen supply chain management through smart packaging are the utilization of new printing and labeling technologies. These technologies assist packaging companies in providing customized packaging solutions based on the requirement of the industries. Such factors are contributing to an increase in the application of corrugated packaging.

"Packaging converters are focusing on facilitating shelf appeal and brand exposure. This has led to the development of specialized grades of printable corrugated plastic materials. These features of corrugated plastic increase their appeal for end-user industries as these packaging materials can be included to develop new marketing techniques," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global corrugated plastic packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This corrugated plastic packaging market analysis report segments the market by product (totes, boxes, and others (trays and custom boxes)) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The totes segment held the largest corrugated plastic packaging market share in 2017, accounting for around 39% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

