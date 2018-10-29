According to the global blue laser diode market research report by Technavio, the market will register a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global blue laser diode market is the growing demand for blue laser diodes in material processing. Blue laser diodes are employed in several material processing applications such as welding, marking, and 3D printing of metals such as copper and gold. Blue laser diodes have a higher absorption rate when compared with traditional lasers, which has led to an increase in the preference for blue laser diodes in the material processing industry.

This global blue laser diode marketresearchreportprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of blue laser diodes for free-space communication as one of the key trends in the global blue laser diode market:

Global blue laser diode market: Use of blue laser diodes for free-space communication

The demand for blue laser diodes is expected to be boosted by the growing demand for high-speed data transmission capacity in indoor, inaccessible, and harsh free-space environments owing to extensive multimedia streaming and the data exchange among devices and networks. This is because the increase in data traffic is leading to congestion in the existing radio frequency band. Thus, to address this need for high-speed data transmission, service providers are exploring new opportunities.

"To demonstrate point-to-point data transmission, a blue laser diode-based ultra-high-speed free-space optical system is being used. The extensive research for the use of blue laser diodes for free-space communication, particularly for establishing communication with unmanned underwater vehicles, is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global blue laser diode market: Segmentation analysis

This blue laser diode market analysis report segments the market by type (single-mode diode and multi-mode diode) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The single-mode segment held the largest blue laser diode market share in 2018, accounting for over 64% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with approximately 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

