Q3 2018 results exceed targets as QIAGEN on track to achieve 2018 goals: Net sales of $377.9 million +3.8% reported (+6.5% at constant exchange rates, or CER vs. ~6% CER guidance) EPS of $0.26; adjusted EPS $0.35 ($0.36 CER vs. ~$0.33-0.34 CER guidance) Free cash flow for first nine months of 2018 rises 21% to $176.7 million

Sample to Insight portfolio building momentum: QuantiFERON latent TB test: Maintains solid double-digit CER growth pace, launch of new automation options provide faster workflows for customers QIAstat-Dx: Establishing European footprint in growing market for syndromic testing, on track for U.S. launch in 2019 and menu expansion NeuMoDx: New strategic partnership to address large segment of the Molecular Diagnostics market for integrated PCR NGS: Launch of universal RNA library preparation products and new oncology panels for GeneReader NGS System

QIAGEN reaffirms 2018 net sales outlook and raises target for adjusted EPS

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced results of operations for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, making progress on goals set for 2018 while driving global expansion of its Sample to Insight portfolio of molecular testing solutions covering the continuum from basic research to clinical healthcare.

