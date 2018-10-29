Adding QCI Analyze Universal to NGS bioinformatics offering, plus immuno-oncology content and additional features in analysis and interpretation

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of major enhancements to QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) bioinformatics solutions to deliver expanded Sample to Insight workflows for clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS). QIAGEN introduced QCI Analyze Universal for full end-to-end workflow support of all major clinical sequencing platforms and assay types, along with expanded QCI capabilities for interpretation of biomarkers in immuno-oncology as well as other enhancements, at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting Expo from November 1-3, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.

"QIAGEN Clinical Insight already is the leading integrated solution for NGS analysis and interpretation, and expanding QCI to integrate with all clinical sequencing tools makes it even more valuable for labs in analyzing and interpreting next-generation sequencing data in a broad range of applications," said Dr. Jonathan Sheldon, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN's Bioinformatics Business Area. "At AMP 2018 we are introducing four major improvements to QCI. We continually innovate all QIAGEN bioinformatics solutions to meet customers' needs and stay on the cutting edge of genomics and precision medicine."

At this year's annual AMP meeting, around 50 scientific abstracts will feature solutions ranging across QIAGEN's Sample to Insight workflow. QIAGEN will demonstrate novel Sample to Insight solutions, including the NeuMoDx 96 and QIAstat diagnostic systems recently launched in Europe, and meet with AMP attendees in Booth #607.

