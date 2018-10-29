Sample to Insight solutions enabling deep analysis of disease-related genomic mutations

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of three innovative Sample to Insight workflows for next-generation sequencing (NGS) research in oncology using QIAGEN's GeneReader NGS System and other NGS platforms.

QIAGEN is introducing the novel NGS workflows for clinical research in oncology at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting & Expo from November 1-3, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. For details on QIAGEN's presence at AMP 2018 please visit http://amp.qiagen.com

Two new GeneRead QIAact panels for use on QIAGEN's GeneReader NGS System deliver more powerful genomic insights, one covering a broad range of cancer-causing variants and the other focusing on genes tied to breast and ovarian cancers. Additionally, a new QIAseq panel is being launched for use on any NGS system to measure tumor mutational burden (TMB), an emerging biomarker for use in assessing how a patient may respond to checkpoint inhibitors, which are a form of cancer immunotherapy.

"QIAGEN's expansion in next-generation sequencing is fueled by a significant momentum in innovation and also by partnerships with pharmaceutical companies developing companion diagnostics for their drugs. These new panels provide even deeper analysis in cancer profiling for GeneReader NGS customers and for immuno-oncology researchers, deploying best-in-class technologies for accurate detection and valuable insights," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. "These new solutions are linked with our industry-leading bioinformatics for analysis and interpretation, which are delivering actionable insights to support clinical researchers worldwide. As NGS moves toward increasingly routine use, laboratories are turning to QIAGEN's Sample to Insight solutions to achieve valuable insights with best-in-class efficiency, accuracy and ease of use."

Please find the full press release here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005750/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi, +49 2103 29 11711

Sarah Fakihi, +49 2103 29 11457

ir@QIAGEN.com

or

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer, +49 2103 29 11826

Robert Reitze, +49 2103 29 11676

pr@QIAGEN.com