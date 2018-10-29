Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) today reported third quarter 2018 net income of $205.6 million, or $5.02 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $639.4 million, or $15.73 per common share for the third quarter of 2017. After-tax operating income1 was $167.5 million, or $4.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to after-tax operating loss¹ of $623.7 million, or $15.35 per common share, for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $485.8 million, or $11.83 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $102.1 million, or $2.51 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. After-tax operating income¹ was $427.6 million, or $10.41 per diluted common share, compared to after-tax operating loss¹ of $122.8 million or $3.03 per common share, for the same period in 2017.

Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic J. Addesso said, "Everest generated an annualized, net income return on equity for the quarter of 10%, despite the previously announced catastrophe losses. The underlying results were quite strong with an attritional combined ratio of 85.8% year to date as a result of our diversified portfolio."

Effective this year, the Company changed its reporting of operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure. Historically operating income represented net income, excluding realized capital gains and losses and the tax impact related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. Starting in first quarter 2018, the Company further adjusted operating income to exclude foreign exchange gains and losses as it believes the impact of foreign currency movements on income is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in a particular period.

Operating highlights for the third quarter of 2018 included the following:

Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.2 billion, an increase of 8% compared to the third quarter of 2017. Worldwide reinsurance premiums were up 7% to $1.7 billion, with growth across each segment primarily driven by increased casualty and property pro-rata premium, rate improvement, increased shares on existing business and profitable new opportunities. Direct insurance premiums were up 8%, from third quarter 2017, to $517.3 million, continuing with the diversified growth trends noted in recent years.

The combined ratio was 100.0% for the quarter compared to 163.6% in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and the favorable prior period loss development, the current quarter attritional combined ratio was 86.8% compared to 85.5% in the same period last year.

Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, amounted to $240.0 million in the quarter, primarily related to the 2018 losses from Hurricane Florence, Typhoon Jebi, Typhoon Trami, California wildfires and Japan floods.

Net investment income increased 18% for the quarter to $161.4 million.

Net after-tax realized gains amounted to $43.6 million and net after-tax unrealized capital losses were $20.9 million, for the quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $543.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1,044.2 million for the same period in 2017.

During the third quarter, the Company purchased 229,432 shares at a total cost of $50.0 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.4 million shares available.

Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $8.3 billion compared to $8.4 billion at year end 2017. Book value per share was down slightly from $204.95 at December 31, 2017 to $204.91 at September 30, 2018.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac, provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.

A conference call discussing the third quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2018. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site or at www.streetevents.com.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestregroup.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Per Diluted Per Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 205,613 5.02 (639,374 (15.73 485,826 11.83 (102,057 (2.51 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 43,554 1.06 28,246 0.70 34,718 0.85 78,580 1.94 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (5,435 (0.13 (43,964 (1.08 23,524 0.57 (57,789 (1.42 After-tax operating income (loss) 167,494 4.09 (623,656 (15.35 427,584 10.41 (122,848 (3.03 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 1,731,479 1,598,875 5,080,724 4,280,653 Net investment income 161,363 136,973 440,979 393,770 Net realized capital gains (losses): Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (3,825 (1,485 (4,783 (5,188 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities transferred to other comprehensive income (loss) Other net realized capital gains (losses) 58,629 43,020 50,462 124,719 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 54,804 41,535 45,679 119,531 Net derivative gain (loss) 2,225 2,656 5,485 6,052 Other income (expense) (5,458 (54,568 9,642 (59,146 Total revenues 1,944,413 1,725,471 5,582,509 4,740,860 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,251,858 2,210,082 3,650,349 3,842,145 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 381,401 333,113 1,122,442 915,338 Other underwriting expenses 97,942 73,145 287,325 227,901 Corporate expenses 7,890 5,932 23,519 21,308 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 7,901 7,266 23,047 24,289 Total claims and expenses 1,746,992 2,629,538 5,106,682 5,030,981 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 197,421 (904,067 475,827 (290,121 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,192 (264,693 (9,999 (188,064 NET INCOME (LOSS) 205,613 (639,374 485,826 (102,057 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (22,282 (5,671 (254,682 18,745 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 1,417 (5,537 (7,106 (16,729 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (20,865 (11,208 (261,788 2,016 Foreign currency translation adjustments (5,930 77,564 (51,883 125,124 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,816 1,369 5,446 5,377 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,816 1,369 5,446 5,377 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (24,979 67,725 (308,225 132,517 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 180,634 (571,649 177,601 30,460 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 5.04 (15.73 11.89 (2.51 Diluted 5.02 (15.73 11.83 (2.51

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 14,655,484 14,756,834 (amortized cost: 2018, $14,870,380; 2017, $14,689,598) Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 2,373 Equity securities, at market value (cost: 2018, $0; 2017, $130,287) 129,530 Equity securities, at fair value 1,166,540 963,572 Short-term investments (cost: 2018, $693,117; 2017, $509,682) 693,111 509,682 Other invested assets (cost: 2018, $1,508,629; 2017, $1,628,753) 1,508,629 1,631,850 Cash 639,761 635,067 Total investments and cash 18,665,898 18,626,535 Accrued investment income 102,778 97,704 Premiums receivable 2,097,259 1,844,881 Reinsurance receivables 1,738,706 1,348,226 Funds held by reinsureds 369,503 292,927 Deferred acquisition costs 460,216 411,587 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 374,102 288,211 Income taxes 266,464 299,438 Other assets 335,931 382,283 TOTAL ASSETS 24,410,857 23,591,792 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 12,390,153 11,884,321 Future policy benefit reserve 47,871 51,014 Unearned premium reserve 2,351,312 2,000,556 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 17,563 18,030 Other net payable to reinsurers 289,961 218,017 4.868% Senior notes due 6/1/2044 396,924 396,834 6.6% Long term notes due 5/1/2067 236,634 236,561 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 7,869 2,727 Equity index put option liability 6,993 12,477 Unsettled securities payable 103,682 38,743 Other liabilities 232,882 363,280 Total liabilities 16,081,844 15,222,560 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2018) 69,198 and (2017) 69,044 outstanding before treasury shares 692 691 Additional paid-in capital 2,182,594 2,165,768 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of ($17,384) at 2018 and $9,356 at 2017 (470,317 (160,891 Treasury shares, at cost; 28,551 shares (2018) and 28,208 shares (2017) (3,397,548 (3,322,244 Retained earnings 10,013,592 9,685,908 Total shareholders' equity 8,329,013 8,369,232 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 24,410,857 23,591,792

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 485,826 (102,057 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (264,556 (564,080 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (78,514 (4,742 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (430,839 (245,275 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 59,034 (247,571 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (92,174 (109,913 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 591,385 1,927,538 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (3,143 (795 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 364,299 389,731 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 79,219 59,356 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 98,947 137,805 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (88,377 (54,155 Distribution of limited partnership income 69,078 36,859 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (251,472 (116,620 Non-cash compensation expense 25,791 23,011 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 24,804 34,657 Net realized capital (gains) losses (45,679 (119,531 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 543,629 1,044,218 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 1,444,452 1,619,552 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 1,756,139 1,691,937 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value 1,751 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at market value 18,802 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 785,819 316,087 Distributions from other invested assets 3,061,938 3,555,941 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (3,358,333 (3,774,584 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value (4,381 Cost of equity securities acquired, at market value (19,196 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (820,924 (351,220 Cost of other invested assets acquired (3,244,817 (3,676,606 Net change in short-term investments 535 74,000 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 100,647 (219,208 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (277,174 (764,495 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (7,763 (5,650 Purchase of treasury shares (75,304 Dividends paid to shareholders (159,343 (153,887 Cost of shares withheld for taxes on settlements of share-based compensation awards (15,259 (12,707 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (257,669 (172,244 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (4,092 (4,006 Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,694 103,473 Cash, beginning of period 635,067 481,922 Cash, end of period 639,761 585,395 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) (67,941 58,701 Interest paid 17,741 20,098 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Reclassification of investment balances due to prospective consolidation of private placement liquidity sweep facility effective July 1, 2018 Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 143,656 Short-term investments 243,864 Other invested assets (387,520

