Rowan Merger Announced

Highest-Specification Drillships ENSCO DS-9 and ENSCO DS-12 Awarded New Contracts

New Contracts Secured for ENSCO 8503, ENSCO 8504 and ENSCO 8505

High-Specification, Harsh Environment Jackups ENSCO 121 and ENSCO 122 Win Additional Work

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) today reported a loss of $0.33 per share for third quarter 2018 compared to a loss of $0.08 per share a year ago.

Several items influenced these comparisons:

$7 million or $0.01 per share loss from a bargain purchase gain adjustment related to the Atwood acquisition included in third quarter 2018 other expense

$3 million or $0.01 per share of transaction costs related to the Atwood acquisition and planned merger with Rowan, of which $2 million is included in contract drilling expense and $1 million in general and administrative expense, compared to $6 million or $0.02 per share of transaction costs related to the Atwood acquisition included in third quarter 2017 general and administrative expense

$8 million or $0.02 per share of discrete tax benefit in third quarter 2018 tax provision compared to $3 million or $0.01 per share of discrete tax expense in third quarter 2017 tax provision

Adjusted for the items noted above, the loss was $0.33 per share in third quarter 2018 compared to a loss of $0.05 per share a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer and President Carl Trowell said, "Earlier this month, we announced a planned merger with Rowan, which will create an industry leader in offshore drilling across all water depths that will be well-positioned to better serve customers and capitalize on future growth opportunities. Our combined rig fleet will contain many of the industry's highest-specification assets and, coupled with meaningful synergies, provide our shareholders with even greater upside to improving market conditions as the industry recovery continues gaining momentum."

Mr. Trowell added, "Higher levels of customer demand have led to new contracts and extensions for several rigs in our fleet across a range of water depths and geographies. ENSCO DS-9 and ENSCO DS-12, two of our highest-specification drillships, were awarded contracts in South America and West Africa respectively. We also won new contracts for versatile semisubmersibles ENSCO 8503 and ENSCO 8505 in the Gulf of Mexico along with sister rig ENSCO 8504 offshore Japan. Further, contract awards for high-specification, harsh environment jackups ENSCO 121 and ENSCO 122 in the North Sea demonstrate a clear customer preference for high-quality rigs that can deliver the greatest efficiencies for their offshore well programs."

Third Quarter Results

Revenues decreased to $431 million in third quarter 2018 from $460 million a year ago primarily due to the sale of three rigs that operated in the year-ago period and a decline in the average day rate to $129,000 from $166,000 in third quarter 2017. This was partly offset by the addition of legacy Atwood rigs and newbuilds ENSCO DS-10, ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 to the active fleet. Reported utilization increased to 58% from 55% in third quarter 2017.

Contract drilling expense increased to $327 million in third quarter 2018 from $286 million a year ago primarily due to the addition of 11 legacy Atwood rigs and three newbuild rigs, partly offset by the sale of three rigs that operated in third quarter 2017.

Depreciation expense increased to $121 million in third quarter 2018 from $108 million a year ago due to the addition of the Atwood rigs and three newbuilds to the active fleet, partly offset by lower depreciation expense for assets that incurred impairment charges in fourth quarter 2017. General and administrative expense declined to $25 million from $30 million a year ago mostly due to transaction costs related to the Atwood acquisition in the year-ago period.

Other expense increased to $78 million in third quarter 2018 from $40 million a year ago mostly due to higher interest expense and an adjustment to the bargain purchase gain from the Atwood acquisition. Interest expense in third quarter 2018 was $72 million, net of $15 million of interest that was capitalized, compared to interest expense of $48 million in third quarter 2017, net of $25 million of interest that was capitalized. The increase in interest expense was due to the issuance of new senior notes during first quarter 2018 and higher revolving credit facility commitment fees, partly offset by interest savings from debt repurchases. The year-to-year comparison was also influenced by a $7 million loss arising from a bargain purchase gain adjustment during third quarter 2018 as noted above.

Tax expense was $23 million in third quarter 2018, consistent with the year-ago period. Excluding discrete tax items, tax expense increased by $11 million as compared to the prior-year period primarily due to U.S. tax reform and an increase in the relative components of our earnings generated in higher tax rate jurisdictions, partly offset by lower income levels.

Segment Highlights

Floaters

Floater revenues decreased to $242 million in third quarter 2018 from $292 million a year ago primarily due to a decline in average day rates to $239,000 from $334,000 in third quarter 2017 and the sale of ENSCO 6001, which operated in the prior-year period. Third quarter 2018 revenues included $30 million from acquired Atwood rigs and a full quarter of operations for ENSCO DS-10 following the commencement of its maiden contract earlier this year. Reported utilization of 46% was consistent with the year-ago period. Adjusted for uncontracted rigs and planned downtime, operational utilization was 97% compared with 99% a year ago.

Contract drilling expense increased to $176 million in third quarter 2018 from $139 million a year ago. The year-on-year increase was due to the addition of $37 million of costs from six legacy Atwood floaters and ENSCO DS-10 joining the active fleet, partly offset by the sale of ENSCO 6001.

Jackups

Jackup revenues increased to $173 million in third quarter 2018 from $153 million a year ago primarily due to a six percentage point increase in reported utilization to 66%. The addition of newbuilds ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 to the active fleet also contributed to higher year-on-year revenues. These items were partly offset by the sale of two rigs that operated in the prior-year period and a decline in average day rates to $80,000 from $88,000 a year ago. Adjusted for uncontracted rigs and planned downtime, operational utilization was 98% compared with 99% a year ago.

Contract drilling expense increased to $136 million in third quarter 2018 from $133 million a year ago. The addition of two newbuild rigs and five legacy Atwood jackups to the active fleet was largely offset by lower costs following the sale of two jackup rigs.

Other

Other is composed of managed drilling rigs. Revenues increased to $16 million from $15 million in third quarter 2017, while contract drilling expense increased to $15 million from $14 million a year ago.

Third Quarter (in millions of $, Floaters Jackups Other Reconciling

Items Consolidated Total except %) 2018 2017 Chg 2018 2017 Chg 2018 2017 Chg 2018 2017 2018 2017 Chg Revenues 241.8 291.9 (17 173.3 153.1 13 15.8 15.2 4 430.9 460.2 (6 Operating expenses Contract drilling 175.6 139.1 26 136.4 132.9 3 15.1 13.8 9 327.1 285.8 14 Depreciation 77.8 72.7 7 39.3 31.6 24 3.5 3.9 120.6 108.2 11 General and admin. 25.1 30.4 25.1 30.4 (17 Operating income (loss) (11.6 80.1 nm (2.4 (11.4 nm 0.7 1.4 nm (28.6 (34.3 (41.9 35.8 nm

Financial Position 30 September 2018

$2.1 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities

$2.6 billion of liquidity $0.6 billion of cash and short-term investments $2.0 billion available revolving credit facility

No debt maturities until third quarter 2020 and only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024

$5.0 billion of long-term debt

$8.3 billion of Ensco shareholders' equity

35% net debt-to-capital ratio (net of $0.6 billion of cash and short-term investments)

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 OPERATING REVENUES 430.9 460.2 1,306.4 1,388.8 OPERATING EXPENSES Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation) 327.1 285.8 996.6 855.2 Depreciation 120.6 108.2 356.5 325.3 General and administrative 25.1 30.4 79.1 86.9 472.8 424.4 1,432.2 1,267.4 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (41.9 35.8 (125.8 121.4 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 3.6 7.5 10.5 22.3 Interest expense, net (72.2 (48.1 (213.5 (167.0 Other, net (9.1 .2 (30.2 (6.6 (77.7 (40.4 (233.2 (151.3 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (119.6 (4.6 (359.0 (29.9 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 23.3 23.4 66.4 66.8 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (142.9 (28.0 (425.4 (96.7 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET (.2 (8.1 (.4 NET LOSS (142.9 (28.2 (433.5 (97.1 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (2.1 2.8 (2.6 .5 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENSCO (145.0 (25.4 (436.1 (96.6 LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED Continuing operations (0.33 (0.08 (0.99 (0.32 Discontinued operations (0.02 (0.33 (0.08 (1.01 (0.32 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 434.4 301.2 434.0 300.9

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 196.0 445.4 Short-term investments 434.0 440.0 Accounts receivable, net 348.5 345.4 Other 404.0 381.2 Total current assets 1,382.5 1,612.0 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 12,731.6 12,873.7 OTHER ASSETS 104.5 140.2 14,218.6 14,625.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES 535.8 758.5 LONG-TERM DEBT 5,002.6 4,750.7 OTHER LIABILITIES 390.0 386.7 TOTAL EQUITY 8,290.2 8,730.0 14,218.6 14,625.9

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (433.5 (97.1 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation expense 356.5 325.3 Deferred income tax expense 44.9 34.5 Share-based compensation expense 31.7 31.3 Amortization, net (30.7 (56.2 Loss on debt extinguishment 19.0 2.6 Loss from discontinued operations, net 8.1 0.4 Gain on bargain purchase (1.8 Other (5.3 (18.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (71.1 (2.6 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations (82.2 219.6 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Maturities of short-term investments 675.0 1,412.7 Purchases of short-term investments (669.0 (1,040.0 Additions to property and equipment (378.7 (474.1 Other 10.0 2.6 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (362.7 (98.8 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 1,000.0 Reduction of long-term borrowings (771.2 (537.0 Debt issuance costs (17.0 (5.5 Cash dividends paid (13.4 (9.4 Other (4.7 (4.5 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 193.7 (556.4 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 2.5 (.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (.7 .7 DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (249.4 (435.3 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 445.4 1,159.7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 196.0 724.4

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Third Quarter Second

Quarter 2018 2017 2018 Rig Utilization(1) Floaters 46 46 53 Jackups 66 60 66 Total 58 55 61 Average Day Rates(2) Floaters 239,196 334,218 237,513 Jackups 79,921 88,272 78,408 Total 128,581 165,623 135,343

(1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of days under contract by the number of days in the period. Days under contract equals the total number of days that rigs have earned and recognized day rate revenue, including days associated with early contract terminations, compensated downtime and mobilizations. When revenue is earned but is deferred and amortized over a future period, for example when a rig earns revenue while mobilizing to commence a new contract or while being upgraded in a shipyard, the related days are excluded from days under contract. For newly-constructed or acquired rigs, the number of days in the period begins upon commencement of drilling operations for rigs with a contract or when the rig becomes available for drilling operations for rigs without a contract. (2) Average day rates are derived by dividing contract drilling revenues, adjusted to exclude certain types of non-recurring reimbursable revenues, lump-sum revenues and revenues attributable to amortization of drilling contract intangibles, by the aggregate number of contract days, adjusted to exclude contract days associated with certain mobilizations, demobilizations, shipyard contracts and standby contracts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement Ensco's condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with adjusted loss per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA and net debt, which are non-GAAP measures.

We believe that adjusted loss per share from continuing operations provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the company's performance by excluding certain charges that may not be indicative of Ensco's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies, and to better understand the long-term performance of our business.

Ensco defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, other income (expense), income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation, amortization, loss on impairment, (gain) loss on asset disposals, transaction costs and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that our management uses to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance and to evaluate our long-term financial performance against that of our peers. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and analysts in allowing for greater transparency of our core operating performance and makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered (a) in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss), (b) as an indication of cash flows from operating activities or (c) as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Net debt is defined as long-term debt less cash and short-term investments. We review net debt as part of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage, and believe that this measure is useful to investors as part of their assessment of our business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Loss Per Share

The table below reconciles loss per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted loss per share for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017.

DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION(1) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Loss from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Ensco shares(2) Loss per

share from

continuing

operations Loss from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Ensco shares(2) Loss per

share from

continuing

operations As reported (145.2 (0.33 (25.3 (0.08 Adjustments: Reduction to bargain purchase gain 6.5 0.01 Transaction costs 3.4 0.01 5.5 0.02 Discrete tax items (7.9 (0.02 3.2 0.01 Adjusted (143.2 (0.33 (16.6 (0.05

(1) No adjustments have been made to loss per share from discontinued operations for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. (2) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Ensco shares is calculated as net loss from continuing operations attributable to Ensco adjusted for net income allocated to participating securities under the two-class method of $200,000 and $100,000 for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Ensco excludes income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.1 million and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.8 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of net loss as reported to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 is included in the tables below (in millions):

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 Net loss (142.9 (28.2 Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net (.2 Loss from continuing operations (142.9 (28.0 Add: Income tax expense 23.3 23.4 Interest expense 72.2 48.1 Other (income) expense 5.5 (7.7 Operating income (loss) (41.9 35.8 Add: Depreciation expense 120.6 108.2 Amortization, net (1) (6.3 (19.3 Gain on asset disposals (2.1 (.5 Transaction costs 3.4 5.5 Adjusted EBITDA 73.7 129.7

(1) Amortization, net, includes amortization during the indicated period for deferred mobilization revenues and costs, deferred capital upgrade revenues, deferred certification costs, intangible amortization and other amortization.

